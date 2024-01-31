Ben Shapiro is Personally Funding Border Invasion (SHARE THIS)

This was covered by the good folks on redicetv. Interesting stuff, Ben Shapiro is directly, from his own pocket paying for the invasion of America.

I clipped this from their Friday video. https://redice.tv/ Get this video out there, if his millions of his fans saw this, well, it fucks Ben Shapiro in the ass, so thats nice.

Support here for TTS etc, its much appreciated!

https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip