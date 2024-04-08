Astrology & the April 8th, 2024 Eclipse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why the fuss about this particular eclipse? What might really be going on? We'll take a look at the Eclipse Chart and then using Horary, I'll ask the Cosmos what might be behind the big media push on this eclipse.
#astrology #prediction #fruitcakeastrologer #april8eclipse
Brighteon Affiliate Link
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com