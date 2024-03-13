President Donald Trump Secures the 2024 Republican Nomination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Message from President Donald Trump. Amazing that PDJT's MAGA patriots were all able to help secure the Republican nomination for President Donald Trump even faster than he did as the incumbent in 2020.
Amazing candidate, amazing team, and most important, amazing supporters! On to November! #MAGA
