Re-Volv-e Golf

Revolver -2005-09-11

Revolver is a 2005 action thriller film written and directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Jason Statham, Ray Liotta, Vincent Pastore, and André Benjamin. The movie follows Jake Green (Jason Statham), a hotshot gambler seeking revenge against Dorothy Macha (Ray Liotta), a ruthless crime boss who wrongfully imprisoned him."





Above: revolver movie 2005 -Search by way of Brave.com search engine.





Opine: This is a killer flick. Gangster as f.., the story of rebirth, a bit down to Earth, yet Matrixy. I'd love to get all meso, exo, eso-teric, but you got to see it for yourself. The link below is intended to allow you to watch the film. WARNING: There is the potential of POP-UPS, or clicking to allow the movie to play may OPEN ANOTHER PAGE. I don't suffer that using FIREFOX and Ad-Block Plus. However on occasion, it will cause one or the other POP-UP/PAGE OPENING. I just do the smart thing, close the page/pop-up and retry. fmovies has never failed to function in and of itself.





https://fmovies.ps/movie/watch-revolver-online-12771





A damn good flick for those that are of the inclination to -Evolve (mental, spiritual, physical). No clue as to why the movie is/was not hugely popular. Anyhow, hope you at least enjoyed the vid.





:S-A: M.