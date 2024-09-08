My goal is to nutrify you!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





This is a really important point, because they're not my supplements. You know, they're nutrients. They're nutrients that are important in our poisoned food and environment. There are supplements in the store. So the store has packages, and I call that your emergency packages of what to have on hand to detox, no matter the scenarios. At shop.therealdrjudy.com, at the top of the page customer service is a phone number, that starts at 805. That's my phone number at my office at GodSpeak church, if I can't answer because I'm working or touring or on the road, working to teach, my team answers it every day, and they give me the messages, and we'll get back to you to find the product. We're customer service. We want to make sure you don't spend one penny more than what we need. I'm not giving you medical advice. I'm nutrifying you. I'm trying to understand, if you've got glyphosate in your world, what you want, but I'm trying to educate you, to give you the confidence that you can navigate no matter what Pox or M or no matter the virus du jour!





Dr Judy MIkovits, PhD - 08/30/2024





