BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

My goal is to nutrify you!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 8 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


This is a really important point, because they're not my supplements. You know, they're nutrients. They're nutrients that are important in our poisoned food and environment. There are supplements in the store. So the store has packages, and I call that your emergency packages of what to have on hand to detox, no matter the scenarios. At shop.therealdrjudy.com, at the top of the page customer service is a phone number, that starts at 805. That's my phone number at my office at GodSpeak church, if I can't answer because I'm working or touring or on the road, working to teach, my team answers it every day, and they give me the messages, and we'll get back to you to find the product. We're customer service. We want to make sure you don't spend one penny more than what we need. I'm not giving you medical advice. I'm nutrifying you. I'm trying to understand, if you've got glyphosate in your world, what you want, but I'm trying to educate you, to give you the confidence that you can navigate no matter what Pox or M or no matter the virus du jour!


Dr Judy MIkovits, PhD - 08/30/2024


Inspectorwebb Podcast Ep # 136: https://rumble.com/v5d0uai-ep-136-friday-night-livew-w-dr-judy-mikovits-66-days-until-the-most-importa.html


Store: Shop.TheRealDrJudy.com

Keywords
healthnewsnutritionfoodhealingtruthmikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy