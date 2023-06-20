Maria Zeee: WHO Announces Global Vaccine Certificate, MSM Journalist Speaks Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The WHO has officially announced the launch of their Global “Vaccine” Certificate which will restrict freedom of movement and participation in society unless people are constantly “up to date” with the endless injections the WHO wants people to take.
We’re joined by former Australian MSM journalist John Stapleton for his take on the current state of affairs.