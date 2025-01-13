© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palisades Fire Jumps over PCH Destroys Malibu Homes
Austin American-Statesman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_WWrUIDtBQ
California fires aerial view shows wildfire damage in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles and Malibu
FOX 11 Los Angeles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wJMZR9huyA
Palisades Fire levels oceanfront homes on PCH