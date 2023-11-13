Scouts of Israeli troops and cranes get powerful blasts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli surveillance troops and military cranes holding cameras, achieved direct hits and were hit hard by Hezbollah missiles in the occupied territory on the Lebanese-Palestinian border. Two attacks near the Al-Asi site opposite the town of Mays Al-Jabal and near the Malikiah barracks, killed the scouts and destroyed the equipment.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY