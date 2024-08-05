Silica & Salt = Body Electricity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hidden Power of Silica: Connecting the Dots in Your Body
In this episode, I dive deep into the fascinating world of silica and its crucial role in the human body. Last time, I touched on the topic but failed to connect all the dots. Today, I make those connections and explore how silica, in conjunction with water and salt, forms a fundamental part of our energetic, spiritual, and physical being. From explaining its presence in crystals to discussing its memory-storing capabilities as demonstrated in computer chips, I explore the multifaceted nature of silica. We also delve into its presence in various forms, including diatomaceous earth and comfrey, and discuss the importance of maintaining silica levels for overall health. Join me to uncover the mysteries and practical applications of silica in our daily lives and health.
00:00 Introduction and Apology
00:30 Connecting the Dots: Silica's Role in the Body
00:47 The Spiritual and Scientific Significance of Silica
02:34 Silica, Salt, and Water: The Body's Battery
03:12 Exploring Silica Crystals and Their Forms
06:19 Silica in Technology: From Crystals to Computer Chips
09:39 The Wisdom of the Body and Silica's Role
18:45 Silicon and Its Metallic Properties
21:43 Silica's Role in Reducing Aluminum Toxicity
22:58 Silicon in the Human Body
25:08 Silicon Supplements and Their Benefits
25:40 Practical Ways to Incorporate Silicon
28:23 The Importance of Silica for Bone Health
34:01 The Spiritual and Energetic Aspects of Silicon
36:17 Conclusion and Final Thoughts