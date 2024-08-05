Silica & Salt = Body Electricity

The Hidden Power of Silica: Connecting the Dots in Your Body





In this episode, I dive deep into the fascinating world of silica and its crucial role in the human body. Last time, I touched on the topic but failed to connect all the dots. Today, I make those connections and explore how silica, in conjunction with water and salt, forms a fundamental part of our energetic, spiritual, and physical being. From explaining its presence in crystals to discussing its memory-storing capabilities as demonstrated in computer chips, I explore the multifaceted nature of silica. We also delve into its presence in various forms, including diatomaceous earth and comfrey, and discuss the importance of maintaining silica levels for overall health. Join me to uncover the mysteries and practical applications of silica in our daily lives and health.













00:00 Introduction and Apology





00:30 Connecting the Dots: Silica's Role in the Body





00:47 The Spiritual and Scientific Significance of Silica





02:34 Silica, Salt, and Water: The Body's Battery





03:12 Exploring Silica Crystals and Their Forms





06:19 Silica in Technology: From Crystals to Computer Chips





09:39 The Wisdom of the Body and Silica's Role





18:45 Silicon and Its Metallic Properties





21:43 Silica's Role in Reducing Aluminum Toxicity





22:58 Silicon in the Human Body





25:08 Silicon Supplements and Their Benefits





25:40 Practical Ways to Incorporate Silicon





28:23 The Importance of Silica for Bone Health





34:01 The Spiritual and Energetic Aspects of Silicon





36:17 Conclusion and Final Thoughts