To Judge or Not to Judge

In todays discussion we will be talking on a message that I have been challenged to deliver, and that message is on the topic of judging, and keeping the torah (i.e. the Law of YHWH/Yeshua) and why so many are asleep and walk around without power. We will discuss how to break free from the rat race of guilt if you dare to be righteous and break away from the slavery of the cult christendom agenda.
References:
- Aramaic Bible
- David Icke
https://rumble.com/user/DAVIDICKEUNOFFICIAL
- Pastor Doug Batchelor of the Seventh Day Adventist Church
https://www.youtube.com/@PastorBatchelor
- Mike Rude for the Messianic Jewish church called the Rude Awakening
https://www.youtube.com/@aroodawakening
Transcript of the sermon will be on substack soon:
