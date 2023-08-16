SRA survivor Laura: Her Story and Recovery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Max as she interviews SRA survivor Laura Worley in a discussion about how MKUltra, Monarch and NWO programming are used to create mind control compartments in survivors. Laura describes her roles as a messenger and breeder and how she was used among well known politicians. Laura describes her journey of healing and her work helping others recover in this time when many survivors are waking and exposing what the Cabal has done to all of humanity.