BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pfizer Insider Blows Whistle: 'VAIDS Was Programmed to Kill Billions in 2025'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
339 followers
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
1856 views • 6 months ago

For years, they mocked and denied it. They told you VAIDS wasn't real-that it was all in your head. But the truth can't stay buried forever. Now, the dam is breaking and the Covid cabal are in panic mode.

Researchers at prestigious organizers are admitting the truth about vaccine acquired immune deficiency syndrome.

And whistleblowers within Pfizer are coming forward with a chilling revelation: VAIDS was never just a side effect, it was designed to be contagious.

That's right. Even the unvaccinated are not safe.

According to Pfizer insiders, the VAIDS epidemic was engineered to peak in late 2025, and when it does, the world will witness an unprecedented wave of deaths, billions gone in a matter of months.

They planned this. They counted on you never finding out.

But now, thanks to brave researchers and whistle blowers, you know. And once you know, there's no going back.



Tags: VAIDS, Covid, covid 19, jabs, bioweapons, HIV, Pfizer, Moderna, mRNA, Vaccine induced aids, Albert Bourla, Bourla, Yale, Depopulation, democide, Covid cabal, Researchers, vaccine acquired immune deficiency syndrome, whistleblowers, side effect, contagious, unvaccinated, Pfizer insiders

Keywords
depopulationhivdemocideyaleunvaccinatedwhistleblowersbioweaponsmodernajabspfizercontagiousside effectcovid 19covidmrnaalbert bourlaresearchersbourlavaidsvaccine acquired immune deficiency syndromevaccine induced aidscovid cabalpfizer insiders
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy