STEVE LEVITSKY AND THE EPIC FAIL 🛀 OF COVERING FOR BATHHOUSE BARRY'S ATTACK DOG JACK SMITH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
31 views • 2 months ago

The Researcher - Steve Levitsky is one of the democracy cult great thinkers. Here he lies about the Obama regime targeting conservative nonprofits. Steve said that has been “debunked”. In reality, none other than Jack Smith worked with Lois Lerner to do just that.


Steve also fails to mention that the Obama regime literally attempted a coup of Trump 1.0. It is called the Russia collusion hoax.


Steve is one of the leading democracy cult members who runs around the world screeching out Trump being an authoritarian who is destroying democracy when he is completely unable to see that everything he ascribes to Trump, the democrat party has done ten fold.


The democracy cult literally thinks they do no wrong when they are the most corrupt people on the planet.


Source: https://x.com/listen_2learn/status/1944018847499268622

Keywords
russiagatelois lernerbathhouse barryepic failjack smithsteve levitsky
