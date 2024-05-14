‼️SHOCKING - Scottish Covid Inquiry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Toe tagging" - means marked for death and ok to let die.
Government told paramedics to mark anyone over 70 as not worthy of life & therefore not to receive treatment for anything!!! Treatment that may have saved lives!!!
Discussions then took place about reducing this age limit to anyone over 50!!!!!
This is plain murder.
🤬🤬🤬
Longer Version:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1UyXGGYbBjxZ/ Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/