Dunia Shtayyeh Freed in Al-Aqsa Flood Deal





The Palestinian prisoner Dunia Shtayyeh, 21 years old, from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, is freed in the Al-Aqsa Food deal, according to the terms of the agreement reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. Three Zionist women were released by the resistance in exchange for 90 Palestinian women and children held in the Zionist occupation prisons.

The freed prisoner, Dunia Shtayee, 21 years old, from the city of Nablus, one of the prisoners released by the resistance in the deal today, speaks about the conditions of her release after spending 5 months in detention.

Interview: Dunia Shtayyeh, released prisoner.

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 20/01/2025

