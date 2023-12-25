Create New Account
US Army - Calling All White Men - again
GoneDark
Published 2 months ago

DEI and Operation Warp Speed did not work out too well for recruitment.  Allowing large numbers of military aged men cross illegally into the US since 2020 also has not panned out.  Guess something has changed going into 2024.

