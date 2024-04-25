BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moment! How Ukrainian Forces Wiped Out 800 Russian Vehicles In The Past Week
Apr 24, 2024

US Military News


Apr 24, 2024


Today, we dive into the heart of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where the battleground is as fierce as ever. In recent developments, Ukrainian forces wiped out Over 800 russian vehicles in just the past week alone.


In the past week, Ukraine's military disclosed that Russia had incurred heavy losses, including five tanks, 12 armored personnel vehicles, and an additional 50 vehicles and fuel tanks in just one day.


Over the past seven days, Russia has suffered the loss of 119 tanks, 293 armored personnel vehicles, and a staggering 437 vehicles and fuel tanks, according to Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7vwIvJQpQc

