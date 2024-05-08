BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FAMOUS DJ WITH CANCER KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
52 views • 12 months ago

bootcamp


May 7, 2024


He was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. That means he got the poison early, before the general population. People with preexisting conditions get first access to the poisoning. That's like pouring gasoline on a fire. There are photos of him still wearing a mask in late 2023. He probably got most if not all of the recommended boosters. He made a music video called the "Social Distance Slide." Not nearly as popular as his huge hit, the "Cha Cha Slide." Rest in peace Casper Perry aka DJ Casper aka William Perry Jr. aka Mr. C the Slide Man


###


OFFICIAL DJ CASPER SOCIAL DISTANCE SLIDE VIDEO

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=3H0CzgXSGCI


###


Mr C The Slide Man - Cha-Cha Slide (Official Video)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=wZv62ShoStY


###


Download:

https://seed177.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/DEe5VDMmvpST.mp4

Download:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/DEe5VDMmvpST_640x360.jpg


###


Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/DEe5VDMmvpST/

Keywords
cancerpoisonvaxbootcampinduceddj caspercha cha slide
