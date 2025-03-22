BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukraine has AGREED to hold elections - Special Envoy Witkoff
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
41 views • 6 months ago

Ukraine has AGREED to hold elections – Special Envoy Witkoff

Meanwhile, Zelensky has eliminated all political opponents—actual and potential—by shutting down ALL independent media outlets and banning ALL opposition parties. ANY criticism of his oppressive regime is considered "treason," with many dissenters now imprisoned, sent to the frontlines, or simply "missing," analysts say.

Adding: 

Department of WAR or Department of DEFENSE: Hegseth to rename DoD?   

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked a heated discussion on X, proposing rebranding the Department of Defense back to its original name—the "Department of War."  

With over 96K votes in, the poll is triggering major debate about America’s military identity.   

Is Hegseth hinting at something?

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
Related videos

