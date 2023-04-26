BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hot air balloon RISES over Mexico City and Catches Fire over the pyramids
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
50 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 04/26/2023

Saturday, April 01, 2023, in the morning hours. a hot air balloon catches fire and collapses in Teotihuacan, 2 people are reportedly dead. The events occurred this morning in the vicinity of the Pyramid of the Sun and the area was cordoned off.

When We say that the gift of air travel is revoked... it's best to stay on the ground. I really don't think there is a better way of explaining it.

If people don't want OUR Blessing for things to run SMOOTHLY, then they can have EVERY CURSE NOT mentioned in the Bible, instead. We really aren't that fussy.

News Story

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
godtestimonypyramidsrevelationschapter 11catches firemexico citythe two witnessesriseshot air balloontestimonyofthetwowitnesses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy