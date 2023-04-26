Hot air balloon RISES over Mexico City and Catches Fire over the pyramids

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saturday, April 01, 2023, in the morning hours. a hot air balloon catches fire and collapses in Teotihuacan, 2 people are reportedly dead. The events occurred this morning in the vicinity of the Pyramid of the Sun and the area was cordoned off.
When We say that the gift of air travel is revoked... it's best to stay on the ground. I really don't think there is a better way of explaining it.
If people don't want OUR Blessing for things to run SMOOTHLY, then they can have EVERY CURSE NOT mentioned in the Bible, instead. We really aren't that fussy.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.