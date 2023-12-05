InfoWars - TOO HORRIBLE TO BELIEVE! DHS Whistleblower Exposes Biden Admin's Sex Trafficking of 85K Plus Children in MUST SEE NEW TESTIMONY! - 12-04-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas of https://twitter.com/TruthTrench joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the Biden Admin's child sex trafficking nightmare border policy.
Learn more here:
https://truthtrench.org/defendthechildren/
The Cyber Week Sale is LIVE! Take advantage of sales up to 60% OFF with FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points!