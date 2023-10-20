BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates mentions lowering the population & reducing population growth with 'vaccines' on 4 occasions! INCITEMENT TO COMMIT GENOCIDE! PRESS CHARGES!
Perfect Society
1201 views • 10/20/2023

Bill Gates mentions lowering the population and population growth with "vaccines" 4 times which is illegal incitement to commit genocide because there is no legal way to do this! Press charges! If there are lawyers that would like to help me please Skype: prologic999.36 Million Covid-19 'Vaccine' Deaths & Catastrophic Contagion = They Will Deport Your Children (Adrenochrome Harvesting) SPREAD! WARN EVERYONE!

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/36-Million-COVID-19-'Vaccine'-Deaths---Catastrophic-Contagion---They-Will-Deport-Your-Children-(Adrenochrome-Harvesting):2

Bill Gates called his injection "the final solution" in a Late Show broadcast:

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/The-origin-of-'the-final-solution'-used-by-Bill-Gates-2023-04-18-09-21:3

Nazi Eugenics - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics

Press charges against Bill Gates of incitement to commit mass murder with vaccines MASS DECLARE TO PREVENT THIS! September 1, 2022 (in Dutch)

Aangifte tegen Bill Gates van aanzetten tot het plegen van massamoord met vaccins DOE MASSAAL AANGIFTE OM DIT TE VOORKOMEN!

September 1, 2022

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Bill-Gates-heeft-aangezet-tot-het-plegen-van-massamoord-met-vaccins!-DOE-MASSAAL-AANGIFTE-OM-DIT-TE-VOORKOMEN!-720p:2


Bonus:Mass murder with the COVID injections and planned mass murder with Gene Drive irrefutably proven IMIPORTANT! SPREAD! 2023-05-13 15-43

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Mass-murder-with-the-COVID-injections-and-planned-mass-murder-with-Gene-Drive-irrefutably-proven-2023-05-13-15-43:e


vaccinegenocidemark of the beastdepopulationsafetydeathsvirusspeechbill gatesmass murdercoronajabfinal solutionmodernaincitementinjectionpfizercovid-19bill and melinda gates foundationnipahmrnanazi eugenicspress chargesenterovirusunsafety
