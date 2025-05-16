BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Noah's Ark: A Comprehensive Study Part 7 Conclusion
LastChristian
LastChristian
30 views • 4 months ago

🔴 TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET / 7:30pm CT

Join David Paxton and JD Williams for Part 7 of our deep-dive series on Noah’s Ark, broadcasting from the studios of KRRB Revelation Radio.

This is more than a Bible study—it's an unflinching journey into Scripture where long-standing questions are finally answered, even for seasoned believers. Discover what most churches won’t tell you, and explore the biblical, historical, and prophetic truth hidden in plain sight.

🎙️ Hosted by two credentialed US Press Association journalists, this weekly study is unfiltered, uncensored, and grounded solely in the Word of God.

💥 EXCLUSIVE CONTENT

Subscribe to our NEW Telegram channel @t.me/lastchristian for up-to-the-minute news, insights, and updates you won’t find anywhere else.

📢 TAKE ACTION

✅ SUBSCRIBE

👍 LIKE

🔁 SHARE

💾 DOWNLOAD — especially if you're skeptical or seeking truth beyond the mainstream narrative.

🕊️ "The Last Christian" airs every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 7:30pm CT across all platforms, including:

📡 Rumble: rumble.com/user/KRRB1700REVELATIONRADIO

🌐 Website: www.lastchristian.net

📻 Global Radio | Shortwave | Podcast Platforms | Truth Social | Facebook | X (Twitter) | LordsBook

⚠️ Note: Some content may be censored by YouTube. Be sure to follow us on Rumble and Telegram to never miss an episode.

👉 Are you ready for the truth they don’t want you to hear?


