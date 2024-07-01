You Raise Me Up | Lucy & Martha Thomas | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A beautiful song of worship and praise to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ; sung by two sisters with angelic voices. It gives me encouragement as I sit in the lowest room, waiting for Him who bade me to come…(Luke 14:10)
LYRICS
When I am down and oh, my soul so weary
When troubles come and my heart burdened be
Then I am still and wait here in silence
Until You come and sit awhile with me
You raise me up so I can stand on mountains
You raise me up to walk on stormy seas
I am strong when I am on Your shoulders
You raise me up to more than I can be
You raise me up so I can stand on mountains
You raise me up to walk in stormy seas
I am strong when I am on Your shoulders
You raise me up to more than I can be
You raise me up so I can stand on mountains
You raise me up,
You raise me up
To walk on stormy seas
I am strong when I am on Your shoulders
You raise me up to more than I can be
You raise me up so I can stand on mountains
You raise me up to walk on stormy seas
I am strong when I am on Your shoulders
You raise me up to more than I can be
You raise me up; You raise me up
To more than I can be