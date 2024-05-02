BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Our Kids Are The Target" - 18 Year Old Activist Montgomery Toms Explains The UK Education System
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 12 months ago

Gareth Icke Tonight


May 2, 2024


This week on Gareth Icke Tonight.

Researcher and humanitarian Tom Palladino is on the line from the USA to talk about Scalar energy and how it can not only solve the energy crisis, but the health crisis, too.

18 year old activist Montgomery Toms is here to tell us about his experiences in the education system, including students being referred to anti terror organisations, for having the wrong opinions.

Film maker Ash Mamood joins us in the studio to talk about his latest film, Playing God, a documentary about the state sponsored killing of patients in our hostpitals.

And Michelle Vassallo. Talks to us from Australia.

Michelle is an experienced remedial massage and lymphatic drainage specialist, and author of the inspirational book ‘Stand your ground’.


That’s Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday 7pm UK on https://www.ickonic.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4st0s8-our-kids-are-the-target-18-year-old-activist-montgomery-toms-explains-the-u.html

Keywords
kidsukunited kingdomactivisttargetlymphatic drainageeducation systemhealth crisisgareth ickekilling patientsscalar energyenergy crisisplaying godgareth icke tonightmontgomery tomstom palladinoanti terror organizationsash mamoodmichell vassallo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy