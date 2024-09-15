© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weekends With Wendy, X22 Report: Flynn/Clark, Dr Steve Turley: SURPRISING, Dan Bongino: climate | EP1322 - Highlights Begin 09/15/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5f1mfp-ep1322.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 11:41
Wendy Bell Radio 09/15 - Weekends With Wendy
https://rumble.com/embed/v5cpa5e/?pub=2trvx
*** 2:44
X22 Report 09/15 - Flynn/Clark - [DS] Is Panicking,Next Move Is A Cyber Attack,Patriots Are Winning The Information War
https://rumble.com/embed/v5clued/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 09/15 - The SURPRISING Numbers That Are Now Transforming 2024!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5cj75o/?pub=2trvx
***
Dan Bongino 09/15 - Reporter asks Trump climate "gotcha" question, his response is BRILLIANT
https://rumble.com/embed/v5cjipx/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths