😢😭😭😭😭 you can’t tell them the truth. That’s mean. It will upset them. You have broken my little heart! They won’t love you….. and they won’t love God You need to chill out! You need to be like the rest of us. 😇 You must speak properly.

You must be liberal. 🤢 🤒





https://m.youtube.com/shorts/cI1x7ent3C0