Outrage grows after deadly Israeli airstrike in Rafah as Netanyahu calls it a 'tragic mishap'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting after a new round of deadly Israeli airstrikes in Rafah. ABC News' Karen Travers and contributor Mick Mulroy report.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html