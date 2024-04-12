You Didn’t Miss It with Wendy Griffith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joining us today is Wendy Griffith. Wendy is best known as a reporter for Christian Broadcast News but she is also an author. She will tell us about her new book: You Didn’t Miss It, her personal journey of longing for love, learning to see singleness as a great adventure and ultimately finding fulfillment in God’s perfect timing and becoming a bride for the first time in her 50’s!
Wendy Griffith: https://www.wendygriffithauthor.com/
