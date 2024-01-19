⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 – 19 January 2024)

◽️In the period from 13 to 19 January 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted 17 group strikes with high-precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aircraft missile systems, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, to hit the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, which repair weapons and military hardware, manufacture ammunition, gunpowder, and reconnaissance-strike UAVs.

The deployment areas of the Ukrainian troops, foreign mercenaries and nationalists were also engaged by the strikes.

The objectives of the strikes have been achieved. All designated targets were hit.◽️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces continued to improve the situation along the front line in some areas. During the week, 25 attacks launched by assault groups of the 32nd, 115th mechanised, 57th motorised infantry, 25th airborne, 95th air assault brigades and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled close to Sinkovka, Peschanoye, and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses amounted to more than 560 Ukrainian troops, ten tanks, eight armoured fighting vehicles, 26 motor vehicles, and eight field artillery guns.

In addition, two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, with the support of aviation and artillery fire, repelled 17 enemy attacks and defeated the clusters of manpower of the 24th, 66th mechanised brigades, 125th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 5th National Guard Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy losses totalled over 1,520 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one tank, 21 armoured fighting vehicles, 34 motor vehicles, and eight field artillery pieces.

◽️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery fire, have repelled 15 enemy attacks during the week.In addition, units of the 22nd, 28th, and 93rd mechanised brigades, the 5th and 92nd assault brigades and the 112th Territorial Defence Brigade were hit close to Kurdyumovka, Antonovka, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to more than 1,880 troops killed and wounded, 17 tanks, 27 armoured fighting vehicles, two Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile launchers, 86 motor vehicles, and 28 field artillery guns. ◽️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces repelled one attack launched by the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, aviation strikes and artillery fire hit Ukrainian units close to Paraskoviyevka and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).The enemy's losses amounted to up to 965 troops killed and wounded, two tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile launcher, 24 motor vehicles, and 15 field artillery guns.◽️In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian troops inflicted fire damage to the manpower and military hardware of the 65th, 118th mechanised, 128th mountain assault brigades, as well as the 15th National Guard Brigade of Ukraine near Verbovoye, Malaya Tokmachka, and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).The enemy losses were up to 395 servicemen, one tank, nine armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, and 10 field artillery guns. ◽️In Kherson direction, the manpower and military hardware of the 35th and 38th marine brigades, as well as the 121st territorial defence brigade close to Mikhailovka, Tyaginka, and Ivanovka (Kherson region) were defeated by the preemptive actions of Russian troops and the enemy's complex fire damage.

As a result of the Russian troops' actions, the enemy lost up to 325 soldiers killed and wounded, three tanks, 29 motor vehicles, and 25 field artillery guns. In one week, 21 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered. Of these, 14 were in South Donetsk direction.

◽️During the week, Russia's aircraft and air defence systems shot down: six Tochka-U tactical missiles, one JDAM guided air bomb, 11 Olkha MLRS projectiles, 62 HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles, as well as 274 unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊In total, 567 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 10,894 unmanned aerial vehicles, 450 air defence missile systems, 14,686 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,202 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,788 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,617 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.