In Loving Memory of Mike Morales .. truth warrior, now walking with God -- Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
381 views • 04/29/2023

Please donate to help Mike's wife Shelley and daughter Jess through this distressing time, and leave any uplifting comments on their Youtube channels linked below.


ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS

Please Help our battle

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer


The Armor of God..


Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.

Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;

Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:

Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;


Song: Pride Before the Fall

Artist: Ethan Meixsell

Album: Pride Before the Fall


Song: Rise

Artist: Ethan Meixsell

Album Rise


chemtrailsgeo-engineeringweather forecasts
