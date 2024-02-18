BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Fluoride Effects the Body How to Detox from Fluoride
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
142 views • 02/18/2024

#fluoride #detox #remove #effects #heavymetal #toxic

Fluoride - How Does Fluoride Effect the Body?

Dr. Ben Goins discusses. "what is fluoride"? "why is fluoride toxic" and "how fluoride effects the body" and "where is fluoride found" in this video. Fluoride effects calcium in the bones, the absorption of iodine, the thyroid gland and much more.

Learn about the effects of fluoride and how to detox the body with the Imeddo toxic metal and fluoride detox system. Learn more about this detoxification system using iodine, colloidal gold and colloidal silver in the links below. Order online or call us at 804-495-0770 or email us at [email protected]

https://usamedbed.com/heavy-metal-detox-formula-iodine-silver-gold/

https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/heavy-metal-detox-package

Subscribe to Dr. Ben Goins monthly newsletter at

https://imeddo.club

