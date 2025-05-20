TIME To COME CLEAN !! NOLYN ! OPEN THE DOOR If U Are TRAPPED BY YOUR OWN LIES... Set Yourself FREE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AWESOME Shortie by Zack !! Lyrics to song Below ::::
Dream, man machined
I'm the vision of hostility
I'm the bread crumbs you trail in a world you once belonged
Safe, in the thought
You choose love as if you have been taught
To stray from your heart is an idea you wish wasn't wrong
And so began
The tale of a man
Who was mad in his brain
And he longed for a dream where he was sane
And everyone else
Was somebody else
Visions of lust
Visions of lust
I'm caught in complete disarray
Visions of lust
Visions of lust
I'm caught in complete disarray
And so began
The tale of a man
Who was mad in his brain
And he longed for a dream where he was sane
And everyone else
Was somebody else
