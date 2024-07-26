BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Queen Kamala Courts Drag Queens for 2024 Endorsement
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 9 months ago

This is TruNews for July 26, 2024. I’m Doc Burkhart, sitting in for TruNews founder and host Rick Wiles. Election 2024 continues to become stranger and stranger, with the myriad of twists and turns that have happened in the past seven days. It’s almost enough to make you forget that we are in the midst of World War Three breaking out into a shooting scenario at any time. We’ll update you on the latest. Bibi the Baby Killer Netanyahu is still in the US, making the rounds with both President Biden and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris. He is meeting with Donald Trump as we speak. It won’t matter, because they are all Zionists. And, Queen Kamala is courting drag queens to join her campaign. Let’s dive into the latest analysis and commentary of today’s headlines.


Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/26/2024


Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jul-26-2024-queen-kamala-courts-drag-queens-for-2024-endorsement


Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.faithandvalues.com


You can partner with us by visiting

https://www.TruNews.com/donate


, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com


Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf

Keywords
politicscontroversytrunewsculture2024campaignendorsementrickwilesdragqueensqueenkamala
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy