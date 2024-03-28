Making natural drugs to support healing pathways

Dr Judy Mikovits: They knew, and this is the good news about my PhD thesis, defended one week after Magic Johnson was tested as antibody positive, or immune to even that deadly gain of function, which is not deadly if we keep our God given innate immune system, healthy!

Just feed the pathways. We're starving!

Disease is from toxicity, and lack of food! We're starving.

So the patent just shows you the first cancer caused by the XMRVs was prostate cancer, the aggressive prostate cancer that killed my stepfather in 1989.

And here are many of those proven therapies proven natural products, simply food.

All we need is food. All we need is water. Living Water, not the garbage that is in most of those bottles.

We made all of these drugs according to that patent, supporting those pathways, feeding the the pathways God gave us to heal!

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/12/2023

Watch the full presentation: https://rumble.com/v2o51bu-reawaken-america-tour-dr.-judy-mikovits-exposing-the.html

Slide deck: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations ReAwaken America Tour Miami. FL - May 12