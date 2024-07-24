Biden Bows Out: President to Address the Nation as Queen Kamala is Crowned

This is TruNews for July 24, 2024; I'm Doc Burkhart, sitting in for TruNews host and founder Rick Wiles. President Biden will address the nation tonight from the Oval Office, making his first public appearance since his unexpected withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.





The President had been in self-isolation at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware since last Wednesday following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This diagnosis forced him to abruptly cancel high-profile events in Las Vegas and retreat to the tranquil shores of his home state.





Despite facing "mild symptoms" and a sense of "general malaise," Biden has persevered through his illness.He received a negative test result on Tuesday, prompting his return to the White House. His journey back to the nation's capital marked a significant moment, as it was the first time he was seen in public since the dual shocks of suspending his re-election campaign on Sunday and battling COVID-19 since July 17.





The persistent question is, what will Joe Biden say, and will he address rising calls to step down from the Oval Office? We have this video report from Fox News.





