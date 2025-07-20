Dinocity (1992, SNES)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dinocity (known as Dino Wars - Kyouryuu Oukoku e no Daibouken ,ダイナウォーズ 恐竜王国への大冒険 (Dino Wars - Adventure in the Dinosaur Kingdom) in Japan) is a platformer developed and published by Irem.
The game is based on the film Adventures in Dinosaur City.
Two children, Timmy and Jaime go into Timmy's father's lab to watch a movie on what they think is a giant television. Unfortunately, the TV turns out to be a time machine.and they are both sucked into prehistoric times. Now in order to return home they must reclaim a time machine fuse that was stolen by some Neanderthals who go by the name of "The Rockies". The Rockies are also looking to destroy DinoCity, so two dinosaurs named Rex and Tops decide to help out.