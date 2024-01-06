BRICS EXPANSION | What Does This Mean for America? Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia & the United Arab Emirates Joined BRICS Block January 1st 2024 - Clay Clark

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com

Clay Clark





WEBSITE: www.timetofreeamerica.com





PODCAST: www.thrivetimeshow.com





To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To





▶ https://flyovergold.com





Or Call 720-605-3900





For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO





► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509





(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)





► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com





► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover





► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com





► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com





► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -





https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/





-------------------------------------------





Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends





💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives





🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited





🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives





📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives





📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/





🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com





► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives





-------------------------------------------





► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter





► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate





► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-





http://DoctorSoGood.com





► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com





► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com





► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store





🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!





- The Flyover Team





Business or Media, please contact us at:





[email protected]