Purpose of investing in Hunter was getting to 'big guy': Byron Donalds | The Record

71 views • 03/01/2024

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

On Thursday's "The Record," Rep. Byron Donalds sounds off on the release of the Hunter Biden deposition transcript.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.