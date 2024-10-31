Our NEWEST Sponsor

Better Doctoring Needs Better Laws

Steven O’Connor, Staff Attorney, National Health Freedom Action

NationalHealthFederation.org

One of the best things about the awakened Frontline Doctors is how some of them not only defended Ivermectin in the face of vaccine mandates, but they also realized that allopathic medicine itself was corrupted.

The face of this awakening was the maltreated medical school professor, Paul Marik, a pioneer in hospital sepsis treatment and research. In the wake of the persecution, he suffered from the COVID “authorities”, he started to question all of mainstream medicine and opened his mind to more natural therapies - and became an “integrative” doctor.

The cohort of allopathic doctors who expand their treatments to include more natural therapies, however, find themselves at odds with the state licensing boards, and often lose hospital privileges and insurance network approval in the process. How have integrative docs expanded “standard of care” laws to protect their broader toolbox of therapies from persecution?

For years, NHFA has advocated for and helped pass laws protecting unlicensed natural healers with Safe Harbor laws. Now, the group seeks to help pass protections for licensed medical professionals who want to use natural and alternative medicine.

Steven is a seasoned criminal defense lawyer, an alumnus of the California New College School of Law, currently living in San Francisco. He has extensive experience as a public defender, helping indigent folks facing criminal charges and working to bring official misconduct to light. He is a published author of articles related to COVID-19 and has experience as both a legislative volunteer and a tutor/mentor for at-risk youth.