Wise Traditions Conference Highlights & Review Of Top Questions People Asked Me 11/6/24

Dr Tom Cowan





In today's webinar, Tom discussed the following:

-A brief discussion of the election results & shares a video clip

-Recaps the Wise Traditions Conference: https://www.wisetraditions.org/

-Reviews the questions that people had asked him when he was there.

During this section, Tom doesn't just provide answers to the questions that people have asked, he provides a way of thinking about answering these questions

Topics included:

What causes chickenpox?

Lab tests- what do they mean?

What school should I go to to learn the New Biology?

Does Tom have doctors to whom he can refer people?

When is it appropriate to see a conventional doctor?

Is it important to screen for diseases?

Should I get preventative healthcare?