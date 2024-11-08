Wise Traditions Conference Highlights & Review Of Top Questions People Asked Me 11/6/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Tom Cowan
In today's webinar, Tom discussed the following:
-A brief discussion of the election results & shares a video clip
-Recaps the Wise Traditions Conference: https://www.wisetraditions.org/
-Reviews the questions that people had asked him when he was there.
During this section, Tom doesn't just provide answers to the questions that people have asked, he provides a way of thinking about answering these questions
Topics included:
What causes chickenpox?
Lab tests- what do they mean?
What school should I go to to learn the New Biology?
Does Tom have doctors to whom he can refer people?
When is it appropriate to see a conventional doctor?
Is it important to screen for diseases?
Should I get preventative healthcare?