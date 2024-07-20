THE MATRIX ♔ TRUMPED

Benny Johnson - This is the greatest video on the internet right now now. Holy smokes 🔥





Source: https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1814504087284498937





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://images.app.goo.gl/vhCWXYbtJeWFvUBC6





VfB thinks everyone has forgotten that everything we see constructed around us...is the MATRIX 🫣





Some of us can see the scaffolding, and have strategically pulled out the bolts supporting the artificial infrastructure





It WILL collapse 🥸