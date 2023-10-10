BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Enoch: Instructions for believers living at the END (Part 1)
The bible is not complete.


It has been altered, books removed, and translations altered.

The Book of Enoch contains a lot of information not available anywhere else!
There are things in the bible that do not make sense because they are mentioned ASSUMING YOU HAD READ THE BOOK OF ENOCH!

Enoch 1 is a must read!

Genesis 5
21 And Enoch lived sixty and five years, and begat Methuselah:

22 And Enoch walked with God after he begat Methuselah three hundred years, and begat sons and daughters:

23 And all the days of Enoch were three hundred sixty and five years:

24 And Enoch walked with God: and he was not; for God took him.

25 And Methuselah lived an hundred eighty and seven years, and begat Lamech:

The Book of Enoch

Chapter 1
The Words of the Blessing of Enoch

1 The words of the blessing of Enoch, wherewith he blessed the elect and righteous, who will be living in the days of tribulation, when all the wicked and godless are to be removed.

2 And Enoch, a righteous man whose eyes were opened by God took up his parable and said, "I saw the vision of the Holy One in the heavens, which the angels showed me, and from them I heard everything, and from them I understood as I saw, but not for this generation, but for a remote one which is for to come."

This video was created by Parable of the Vineyard on YouTube
Link to original video: https://youtu.be/JtmmpE8y0tA 

Link to FREE downloadable PDF version of the Book of Enoch

https://ia902309.us.archive.org/29/items/aidshiv/Spiritual/Religion/Religion%20-%20The%20Complete%20Book%20of%20Enoch.pdf 

