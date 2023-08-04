The Unprecedented Supreme Court Impact of 2022 - Freedom Alive® Ep57

The impact of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 has been unprecedented. And as Christians, we have plenty of reasons to celebrate these wins in faith, family, and freedom. Learn more about the history the Supreme Court has made this term, along with the decisions that have been made that will impact generations to come.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered October 2, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org