In the large landfill, the dog was very miserable when a rope tied his mouth tightly, he felt uncomf

Raha was a poor dog found in a dumpster, he was trying to find food there

Rescue team @hemayat_eskan_sahand received a message about him and came to check the situation

Raha's mouth was stuck by a nylon rope, it made him uncomfortable and scared

The rope was so tight that it left a large wound around the boy's snout

The rescuers who saw the boy trying to make a living at the landfill felt their hearts ache

How could he be full with just the leftovers from that dump?

