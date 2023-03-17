RFK Jr: Chinese CDC Director Must Have Known C19 existed before Event 201

Robert F Kennedy Jr: The Chinese CDC Director Must Have Known C19 Was Circulating Before Event 201







"In September 2019, the Wuhan lab removed all 22,000 viral samples from the website ... So the Chinese government had to know this; George Gao had to know it. He's there [at Event 201] in October of 2019, with the CIA former Deputy Director [Avril Haines] talking about 'How do we quiet people when they start talking about it lab leak?' And she says, quote, 'Not only do we need to censor them, but we need to flood the zone with authoritative voices,' which means propaganda."





Full Interview: https://bit.ly/RFKJr-Part2