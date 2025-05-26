DEA's Touching Tribute: Death Agents Go Above & Beyond For Fallen Families

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The DEA assigns a “death agent” to support families after an agent dies in the line of duty.
This agent becomes a personal helper, handling errands, comforting children, and assisting the grieving family.
It’s a powerful gesture of solidarity, compassion, and honor for fallen agents.
Agencies that uphold this tradition show what true service and brotherhood mean.