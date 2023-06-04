And We Know 4.6.2023 News unlocks the MAP! Many are finally SEEING for FIRST TIME! Wake up call for the WORLD! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Apr 6, 2023





As we continue this rollercoaster ride through craziness, let’s go through some of the highlights today on what folks are saying and how they are reacting. We will see how Obama is a huge part of all of this and really get to the bottom of the evil playing out in our world.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Trans sponsored by many brand names https://twitter.com/OliLondonTV/status/1643740478154723330?s=20





Obama bragging https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/42199





Flags without fringes https://twitter.com/search?q=gold%20fringe&src=typed_query





Let’s talk about distractions.. Are aware when you’re being duped? https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/42210





So if we want to hold dems accountable, it’s political retaliation. But if we want to hold Trump accountable, it’s justice? https://twitter.com/realnikohouse/status/1643636693499625477





“The Inflation Reduction Act is, at its core, about turning the climate crisis into an economic opportunity.“ https://t.me/c/1716023008/169569





🇺🇦Ukrainian woman from Donbass: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117397





"Our currency is crashing and will soon no longer be the world standard...If you took the five worst Presidents in the history of the United States and added them up they would not have the amount of destruction Joe Biden has done... https://t.me/PepeMatter/15109





If you doubt how far we've come along in the Great Awakening, I encourage you to listen to seven minutes of enraged and red pilled https://t.me/PepeMatter/15118





Rep. MTG describes the "absolute chaos" experienced in New York yesterday, and says: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44516





Clueless Anti-Trump Protestors humiliate themselves on national television, can’t name ‘crime’ Trump was charged with https://t.me/SpyGateDown/25159

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gm1g2-4.6.23-news-unlocks-the-map-many-are-finally-seeing-for-first-time-wake-up-.html



