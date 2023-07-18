BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dark Future: Uncovering the Great Reset’s TERRIFYING Next Phase Ep 288
1131 views • 07/18/2023

Glenn Beck


July 12, 2023


In case the overlords don’t like tonight’s special, become a subscriber at BlazeTV.com/Glenn and use the code WILLNOTBECENSORED for $30 off an annual subscription.


It’s time to take the global progressive elites at their word when they say everything is about to change: the economy, society, where we live, how we live, how we work … EVERYTHING. Called the Fourth Industrial Revolution, this societal transformation is at our doorstep. But the only people making plans for things like AI, quantum computing, the Metaverse, central bank digital currencies, automation, and so much more are the ones sitting in Davos at the World Economic Forum — and they’re redesigning society based on it. In this episode, Glenn gives an inside look into how all these technologies will turn the Great Reset into a terrifying dystopian Great Narrative of central control, mass surveillance, and a lack of liberty and freedom that we have never experienced before. It’s the focus of his newly released book, “Dark Future: Uncovering the Great Reset’s Terrifying Next Phase.” Glenn gives you a preview of what you’ll find in the book: what’s coming, what they are designing, and how you can prepare.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mEZHO-sp1E

Keywords
societyeconomyglobalistsaielitesautomationglenn beckdystopianquantum computingcentral controlmass surveillancefourth industrial revolutionwefterrifyinggreat resetcbdceverything is about to changenext phasemetaversehow we livedark futurewhere we livehow we worklack of libertyredesigning society
