Roseanne & MTG say that the Truth Tellers have won the Court of Public Opinion

Roseanne and MTG say that the truth tellers have won the court of public opinion after they have relentlessly attacked Trump for speaking the truth about rigged elections:





"It's nonstop doomsday speak, it's easy to get into that. But that's the wrong message to give to this younger generation. It's our responsibility to fix everything so that that generation has hope for the future. I'm a big believer in being hopeful. Look what's happening.. Trump is going to win but they are going to rig it. Six swing states that never fixed their election. Those six states never changed their laws.





Demand paper ballots and valid voter ID. They know they can't win without cheating so they are going to cheat a million different ways.





Why for once can't the American people actually get who they want? Shouldn't that be democracy for once.. When they talk about our democracy we know don't (live in a democracy) It's all BS. We want our votes to put in the people we trust and believe. (Trump) is a truth teller. He's never lied to us. He's the only one who hasn't lied to us. We see what they are doing to him because he is a truth teller... In the big court of public opinion, we've all won."

And wasn't this exactly what we had hoped for? An awakening of the public to the truth? Now that rigged elections and the Uniparty has been thoroughly exposed like never before, we can move forward with more of the country on the right of good than ever before.

